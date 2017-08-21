Arlington Heights residents say home designs causing flooding

Residents of the Arlington Market subdivision in Arlington Heights are upset that their homes' sump pump discharge pipes don't meet village code, which they say has led to flooding, standing water and mosquitoes in their neighborhood.

But so far, the residents and developer M/I Homes can't agree on a proposed fix, and village officials say they can't compel either side to come to terms.

Dozens of residents attended the Aug. 7 village board meeting to complain about the discharge pipes and ask village officials to help find a solution.

The pipes, installed at about 25 houses near Dryden Place and Wing Street, discharge water into side yards where water can collect in ruts.

Josh Fischel, president of the homeowners association, said he started investigating the situation last summer when he learned a neighbor's toddler had fallen into a "very large hole" filled with water, close to the neighbor's property line.

The child only had minor bumps and bruises, but "this little incident could have been much worse or even catastrophic," Fischel said.

Even though the discharge pipes aren't code compliant, M/I received certificates of occupancy from the village that allowed new homeowners to move in. Those certificates were issued with the understanding that the sump pump discharges, exterior work and grading would still be completed according to code, officials say.

A village site improvement permit issued for that work is still considered open while the discharge issue remains unresolved, according to Village Manager Randy Recklaus.

M/I did not respond to a request for comment.

Recklaus said the homebuilder has proposed installation of flexible hoses and clamps, in which water would drain to side yards in a more organized fashion. That would be code compliant, Recklaus added.

But residents want their drainage systems tied into a storm sewer, which is the case in another phase of the subdivision development.

The solution proposed by M/I can only be done with residents' permission since it would be on private property, and the village can't order M/I to build the improvements favored by residents, Recklaus said.

That leaves the dispute unresolved, though Recklaus said the village would continue to facilitate communication between both sides in hopes of finding a permanent fix.

"The bottom line is we're looking to close the permit, and we want them to come into compliance, but it has to be something mutually agreeable," Recklaus said.