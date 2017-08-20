Volleyball players dig in the dirt at Elburn Days

The phrase "rub a little dirt on it" took on a whole new meaning Sunday as dozens of teams took to six muddy courts at Lions Park for the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

In all, 44 teams of at least six players each took part in the competition. Many players were in their 20s, according to tournament chairman Matthew Paust.

"School starts soon, so it's a good way for a lot of the college students to get in one last game before they actually have to go back to school," he said.

The six courts were soaked by a Elburn Fire Protection District truck just before play began.

The tournament was among the highlights of the festival's third and final day Sunday. Others included a pie-baking contest, the Elburn Chamber Craft Show and performances by the bands Kashmir and Hi Infidelity.