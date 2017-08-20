Breaking News Bar
 
Volleyball players dig in the dirt at Elburn Days

  • With his back to the net, Mark Flewellin of Shabbona keeps the ball in play Sunday during the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Following a play at the net, Jesse Hanson of Wheeling, front, falls onto Jake Goedken of Oswego during the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament Sunday. The players were not injured.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Amanda Moss of Kendall gets a dig Sunday during the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Valeri Schuberd of Elburn keeps the ball in play with a dig Sunday during the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Players try to keep the ball in play Sunday during the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The phrase "rub a little dirt on it" took on a whole new meaning Sunday as dozens of teams took to six muddy courts at Lions Park for the Elburn Days Mud Volleyball Tournament.

In all, 44 teams of at least six players each took part in the competition. Many players were in their 20s, according to tournament chairman Matthew Paust.

"School starts soon, so it's a good way for a lot of the college students to get in one last game before they actually have to go back to school," he said.

The six courts were soaked by a Elburn Fire Protection District truck just before play began.

The tournament was among the highlights of the festival's third and final day Sunday. Others included a pie-baking contest, the Elburn Chamber Craft Show and performances by the bands Kashmir and Hi Infidelity.

