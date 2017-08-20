Breaking News Bar
 
Tribute to Julie Andrews at Vernon Area Public Library

Cabaret singer Laura Freemen will perform a musical tribute to actress Julie Andrews at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Songs will include numbers from "The Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady" and "Mary Poppins." The free program is open to the public, but registration is required. To register, call (224) 543-1485 or go to calendar.vapld.info.

