No Powerball winner in Saturday's drawing, jackpot jumps to $650 million

The numbers for the $541.9 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night -- but there was no winner. The jackpot now jumps to $650 million. Associated Press

The numbers for the $541.9 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night -- but there was no winner, according to ABC News.

The jackpot now jumps to $650 million. Numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

