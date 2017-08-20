Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/20/2017 6:06 PM

Lake Zurich Police honored

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Lake Zurich Police Department won a second place award in the 2016 Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge. The award recognizes the department's enforcement initiatives and its ability to reduce crashes and injuries in its jurisdiction. After winning first place in its size category last year, the Lake Zurich Police Department competed in the championship class category this year. The championship class is comprised of the first-place winners from the previous year, regardless of agency size.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account