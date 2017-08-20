Lake Zurich Police honored

hello

The Lake Zurich Police Department won a second place award in the 2016 Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge. The award recognizes the department's enforcement initiatives and its ability to reduce crashes and injuries in its jurisdiction. After winning first place in its size category last year, the Lake Zurich Police Department competed in the championship class category this year. The championship class is comprised of the first-place winners from the previous year, regardless of agency size.