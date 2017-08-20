Free outdoor screening of 'Guardians' at Harper College

Harper College will host an outdoor movie screening of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on Friday, Aug. 25. The free movie will be at the outdoor pavilion on the college's main campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine. Open seating begins at 6 p.m. followed by the movie at 8 p.m. Parking is available in lots 9, 10 and 14. Picnicking is encouraged and concessions are available for purchase. Coolers, tents and reserving of spots are not permitted. In case of rain, the movie will be shown in the Building J theater. For more information, call (847) 925-6242.
