Clouds threaten solar eclipse viewing in Chicago suburbs

A total solar eclipse will be visible in southern Illinois on Monday afternoon as long as Mother Nature cooperates. In the suburbs, forecasters say cloudy skies could diminish the viewing experience. Associated Press

Cloudy skies predicted for the suburbs this afternoon could threaten the historic solar eclipse experience for those planning to view it from home.

Though some effects of the celestial event could still be observed in the Chicago area, eclipse expert Charles Fulco is encouraging suburbanites to make the trek downstate, where conditions appear more promising.

"Find a hole in the clouds. Take the kids out of school. Drive down and make it a family day," he said. "People have come in from around the world. There's a real buzz going around."

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms when a partial eclipse passes through the suburbs at 1:19 p.m., said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Seeley said people will either need to drive somewhere else to get a clear view of the eclipse, or hope the clouds part for brief moments to get a clear view.

The forecast could be bad news for Chicago-area residents hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, as clear skies are required for a complete viewing, Seeley said.

Cloudy conditions likely will be steady throughout northern Illinois and Indiana, she said, giving suburbanites limited options for finding clearer skies nearby.

Even with clouds, suburban viewers will likely get to experience some of the eclipse.

According to the American Astronomical Society, the cloudy skies will darken, temperatures will fall, and birds and other wildlife in the area will exhibit changes in behavior.

Solar glasses and pinhole projectors won't work without a clear view of the sun, Fulco said.

"If it's overcast, you're going to be out of luck looking at it directly," he said. "It's all about the clouds. It's always a gamble. You never know what you're going to get."

Those heading to southern Illinois, where a total eclipse can be observed, have a higher chance of being able to witness the cosmic event in full. The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny conditions with clouds covering 38 percent of the sky at 1 p.m. in Carbondale.

Conditions are expected to be similar about 10 miles south in Makanda, where the full eclipse will last longer than anywhere else in the country.

The suburbs are expected to experience scattered showers throughout the day Monday, along with clouds covering about 69 percent of the sky at 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Towns such as Arlington Heights, Gurnee, Naperville and Elgin could also experience thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon.

Even if Mother Nature cooperates, the eclipse will only cover about 87 percent of the sun in the suburbs. Viewing events are being hosted by libraries, schools, planetariums and organizations throughout the area.

The cloudy forecast won't have a large effect on a free Chicago Eclipse Fest at the Adler Planetarium, aside from a potential dip in attendance, spokeswoman Lauren Kotarski said. In addition to hosting the outdoor viewing party, she said, the planetarium will stream live NASA footage of the eclipse over the clouds, as well as from areas in the path of totality.

The rain or shine event, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., also will include live entertainment, hands-on science activities and food trucks.

"Hopefully the rain will pass and the clouds will go away, and Chicago will get its glimpse of the eclipse," said Jennifer Howell, the planetarium's public relations manager.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will hold a viewing event in its courtyard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as long as shadows are still visible, said Sarah Sargent, manager of interpretation and exhibits. In the event of rain or heavy cloud coverage, live footage of the eclipse will be shown inside the visitor center.

Eclipse festivities will also be held at Harper College in Palatine barring any unsafe weather conditions, said Kim Pohl, media relations manager. The outdoor event from noon to 2 p.m. will feature stations where attendees can make pinhole cameras or learn about the science behind the eclipse.

"The weather could shift at the last second, so our plan is to get out there and hope that the weather cooperates," Pohl said. "We'll just keep our fingers crossed that the sun will emerge at some point."