Clouds overtake sun ahead of start of solar eclipse

Clouds have overtaken the morning sunshine less than a half-hour before Chicago and the suburbs would start seeing signs of the eclipse.

While a thicker band of clouds stayed largely to the south of the city, the remaining cover is enough to keep the sun hidden from anxious skywatchers.

Meteorologists have also added rain back to the forecast for later this afternoon in the area. Radar models show a chance the clouds could break up enough later this afternoon to provide some suburbs and the city with a view of the eclipse.

At 1:18 p.m., about 87 percent to 90 percent of the sun will be covered as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The moon will begin to cover the sun at 11:50 a.m. in the suburbs, and the show ends about 2:40 p.m.

In southern Illinois, where the moon will totally eclipse the sun today, the forecast likewise is getting better. Earlier expectations suggested rain at the eclipse's peak, but forecasts now call for partly cloudy skies and rain holding off.

Viewing events are being hosted by libraries, schools, planetariums and organizations throughout the area.

The cloudy forecast won't have a large effect on a free Chicago Eclipse Fest at the Adler Planetarium, aside from a potential dip in attendance, spokeswoman Lauren Kotarski said. In addition to hosting the outdoor viewing party, she said, the planetarium will stream live NASA footage of the eclipse over the clouds, as well as from areas in the path of totality.

The rain or shine event, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., also will include live entertainment, hands-on science activities and food trucks.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will hold a viewing event in its courtyard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as long as shadows are still visible, said Sarah Sargent, manager of interpretation and exhibits. In the event of rain or heavy cloud coverage, live footage of the eclipse will be shown inside the visitor center.

Eclipse festivities will also be held at Harper College in Palatine barring any unsafe weather conditions, said Kim Pohl, media relations manager. The outdoor event from noon to 2 p.m. will feature stations where attendees can make pinhole cameras or learn about the science behind the eclipse.