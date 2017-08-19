Streamwood crash sends 2 to hospital

A crash Saturday afternoon in Streamwood sent two people to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Streamwood Batallion Chief Bill Schmidt said.

Both drivers involved in a two-vehilce crash were taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center. The crash happened about 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 59 and Southwicke Drive, when a driver headed south on Route 59 collided with a vehicle turning left into the northbound lane, Schmidt said.

Police temporarily closed the intersection to traffic, and the roads have since reopened.

Bartlett police were not immediately available to comment on further details or whether any citations were issued.

