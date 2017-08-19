Man charged in Lake County burglaries

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with two ruse burglaries that happened in June in Lake County.

Sandy Baker, 42, of the 4400 block of Spaulding Avenue, has been charged with two counts of felony residential burglary and two counts of felony theft. The charges stem from the investigation of two ruse burglaries. One of the burglaries happened June 27 in unincorporated Deerfield. The other occurred June 20 in Long Grove.

Authorities said Baker was apprehended Thursday in Chicago by members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team, the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois State Police Ruse Burglary Task Force.

A ruse burglary is a burglary where the offenders use distraction techniques to lure people out of their homes. After a homeowner is outside and distracted, other individuals enter the residence and steal cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Baker is being held in Lake County jail on $200,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.