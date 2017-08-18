Vernon Hills mobile app to help residents, businesses

Vernon Hills has developed a mobile app that works in concert with the village website, www.vernonhills.org for residents and business to receive information, ask questions or report issues. The app is currently available from Play Store for Android devices and is in the process of being made available on the Apple App Store. To get the app, search for 'Vernon Hills'. The name is Discover Vernon Hills and the designer is CivicPlus. It will automatically sync with the village website, which features an agenda center, calendar, report a problem, FAQs, forms and documents, staff directory, maps and more.