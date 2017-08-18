Trucking company sued for fatal motorcycle crash in Aurora

Relatives of a motorcyclist who was killed after striking a semitrailer in Aurora have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit arguing the truck driver's negligence caused the crash.

Nancy Priebe, the administrator of the estate of Christopher Gonzalez of Aurora, filed suit this month in Kane County seeking unspecified damage from XPO Logistics, which is also does business as Conway Freight.

According the suit, Gonzalez was headed east on Sequoia Drive at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 11, 2015, when he died. A semitrailer was ahead of Gonzalez, whose age was not listed in the lawsuit, and it came to a complete stop while facing east on Sequoia. The truck driver began to turn into a private drive and Gonzalez, who was passing in the left lane, hit the truck and died from his injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The truck driver, the lawsuit argues, was negligent, failed to keep a proper lookout and use his signal. "(Defendant) had a duty at all times ... to operate its vehicle with reasonable care and to comply with the rules of the road," part of the lawsuit read.

A search of court records did not reveal any traffic citation issued to the truck driver, a 43-year-old Geneva man.

Representatives at the XPO office in Springfield, which the location specified in the lawsuit, declined to comment and deferred inquiries to the corporate office in Michigan. A message left there was not returned.

Pat Flaherty, an attorney representing Priebe in the lawsuit, did not return a phone message seeking comment.

The parties are due in court Oct. 25.