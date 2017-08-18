Oktoberfest arrives two months early in Buffalo Grove

Oktoberfest in August, one of the biggest Chicago-area German festivals, continues through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Schwaben Center, 301 N. Weiland Road, Buffalo Grove.

The 140th annual summer festival is hosted by the Schwaben Verein of Chicago, a social and charitable club, under a big party tent, rain or shine.

The festival features German and domestic beer, bratwurst, German food, live entertainment, singers, dancers and a balloon man, among other activities.

Admission is $10; free for children and teens younger than 17, as are parking and entertainment. For information, visit oktoberfestinaugust.com.