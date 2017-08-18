Breaking News Bar
 
Oktoberfest arrives two months early in Buffalo Grove

  • Marie Ambrus, 2, of Mount Prospect shares a pretzel with her mom, Anja, at Oktoberfest in August, one of the area's biggest German festivals, in Buffalo Grove on Friday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Derek Brixius of Wood Dale and his son Owen, 12, start to enjoy Oktoberfest in August, one of the area's biggest German festivals, in Buffalo Grove on Friday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Oktoberfest in August, one of the biggest Chicago-area German festivals, continues through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Schwaben Center, 301 N. Weiland Road, Buffalo Grove.

The 140th annual summer festival is hosted by the Schwaben Verein of Chicago, a social and charitable club, under a big party tent, rain or shine.

The festival features German and domestic beer, bratwurst, German food, live entertainment, singers, dancers and a balloon man, among other activities.

Admission is $10; free for children and teens younger than 17, as are parking and entertainment. For information, visit oktoberfestinaugust.com.

