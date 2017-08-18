Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 10 and 11 p.m. Aug. 11 from a counter at BP gas station, 2250 S. Arlington Heights Road. Value was estimated at $500.

• Thieves stole a men's yellow bicycle, a men's red and black bike and a women's gray, white and purple bicycle between 8 and 10:59 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lake Terramere Park on the 900 block of Kingsley Drive.

• Offenders entered an unlocked 2014 Kia Sportage between 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Aug. 15 on the 400 block of West Rand Road. Nothing appeared to be missing.

• Burglars stole an insurance card and lease papers between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 out of an unlocked 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in a condominium lot on the 2300 block of South Goebbert.

• Burglars stole a driver's license, cash, check book and credit card between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 14 out of an unlocked 2015 Kia in a condominium lot on the 2300 block of South Goebbert.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and 5 p.m. Aug. 12 out of an unlocked 2005 Kia Sportage on the 1600 block of North Evergreen. The wallet was recovered on the 1500 block of Evergreen.

• Burglars stole insurance cards, owner's manual and registration between 2:30 and 3:02 a.m. Aug. 12 out of an unlocked 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 2400 block of East Brandenberry.

• Thieves stole a chain saw around 1:04 p.m. Aug. 10 out of a truck on the 900 block of South Mitchell. Value was estimated at $800.

• Burglars stole a black and red bicycle between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 out of a garage on the 1000 block of North Kaspar. Value was estimated at $700.

Bartlett

• Vandals broke a window around 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at Prairieview Elementary School on the 200 block of Mayflower Lane. Damage was estimated at $150.

• Thieves stole two packages around 3 p.m. Aug. 8 delivered to a home on the 1500 block of Knollcrest Drive. Value was estimated at $200.

Buffalo Grove

• Alexis Ranee Hernandez, 21, of the 24000 block of East 103rd Street, Naperville, and Graciela Aileen Garcia, 19, of the 200 block of West Norwell Lane, Round Lake, were arrested around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 11 during a traffic stop at McHenry Road and Deerfield Parkway. Hernandez, the driver, was charged with traffic violations, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The report said they both had Tasers in the car. A court date is Aug. 30.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke a window around 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at Acceptance Auto Insurace on the 2000 block of Irving ParkRoad.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole a purse from a chair inside a home on the 1800 block of Willow Lane between 3 and 8 a.m. Aug. 5. The chair was near the back door. The purse was found outside but a wallet was missing.

• Someone took a package containing a set of kitchen knives delivered June 22 to the leasing office in an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Dempster Street. The report said the person who signed for the package no longer works there. Value was estimated at $1,600.

• Thieves cut down and stole a small parkway tree between 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 a.m. Aug. 5 on the 0-100 block of South Emerson Street. Value was estimated at $100.

• Vandals punctured three tires overnight Aug. 4-5 on a 2000 Honda Odyssey on the 100 block of North Stratton Lane. Damage was estimated at $500.

Prospect Heights

• Thieves stole a package of nutrition supplements between 2:20 and 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8 delivered to a home on the 700 block of Piper Lane. Value was estimated at $1,300.

Schaumburg

• Ian Thomas Ingrassia, 24, of the 100 block of Bar Harbor, Schaumburg, was arrested around 9 a.m. July 24 at his apartment and charged with local ordinance criminal damage to property. The report said he scratched elevator doors and a garage door in his apartment building. The court date is Aug. 24.

Wheeling

• Robert P. Barrie, 43, of the 2600 block of North Waterman Avenue, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 9:04 p.m. July 30 behind businesses on the 1700 block of West Hintz Road and charged with felony aggravated battery to peace officers and felony aggravated battery to paramedics. The police report gave this account: Officers found him sleeping behind the buildings and told him he had to leave. Barrie swore at and charged the officers with his fists clenched. An officer Tasered him. He fell, hurting his head. When paramedics put him in an ambulance, he spit in their faces. A court date is Sept. 1.

• Vandals broke a bedroom window between 3:30 and 3:37 a.m. Aug. 3 on the 400 block of Inland Drive. Someone hurled a log through the same window on Aug. 1.