Mundelein High staffer had sexual relationship with student, police say

A Mundelein High School employee faces criminal charges after police said he had a sexual relationship with an underage student.

Patrick K. Alexander, 25, of the 900 block of Westmoreland Drive in Vernon Hills, is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, and four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Alexander is an instructional aide and a football and basketball coach at Mundelein High. He's worked at the school for two years.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay, the school administration said in a prepared statement.

School officials worked with police and believe the case was isolated, according to the statement.

"There is no danger or need for any concern about the safety of our student body," the statement read.

Police began investigating Alexander on July 31 after receiving a tip from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that he may have had sex with a student, according to a departmental news release.

Details of the relationship between Alexander and the student were discovered through interviews and a review of phone records, police said. Their encounters occurred on campus between over several months in 2017, police said.

Mundelein police worked with the Department of Children and Family Services and the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center on the case.

Alexander was arrested on a warrant Aug. 9. He was released from Lake County jail the next day after posting 10 percent of a $750,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 23.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Lee Filas contributed to this report.