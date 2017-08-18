Huntley fire district chief resigns

Huntley Fire Protection District Chief Ken Caudle has resigned. He has been replaced with Deputy Chief Scott Ravagnie who was appointed acting chief this week. Daily Herald File Photo

Huntley Fire Protection District Chief Ken Caudle has resigned, officials confirmed Friday.

The fire protection district board accepted Caudle's resignation after discussion during a special closed-session meeting Tuesday night. Caudle was returned to the rank of battalion chief and placed on administrative leave, according to a news release.

Deputy Chief Scott Ravagnie has been appointed acting fire chief. Ravagnie could not be reached for comment Friday.

Caudle has served with the fire protection district since 1999 and as chief for five years. He declined Friday to talk about his resignation.

Fire protection district board members also could not be reached for comment. They released this statement: "The board does not comment on personnel matters and has no further comment at this time."