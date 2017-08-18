Eclipse-viewing events in the Chicago suburbs, city

Colton Hammer tries out his eclipse glasses in preparation for the eclipse. Associated Press

Adler Planetarium: A free Chicago Eclipse Fest will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday on the planetarium grounds and in the adjacent parking lot. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, hands-on science for all ages, local programming and food trucks. Free solar viewing glasses for first 30,000. Admission to the planetarium also will be free, including the Chasing Eclipses exhibit. See AdlerPlanetarium.org.

Antioch Public Library: 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday at Antioch Public Library, 757 N. Main St., Antioch. Come and join the viewing at the library and get your eclipse glasses. A limited number of glasses are available. Visit apld.info.

Arlington Heights Memorial Library: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at North School Park at Eastman Street and Arlington Heights Road. Free eclipse-viewing glasses to the first 200 attendees. See www.ahml.info/.

Batavia Public Library: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Learn about the solar eclipse, do crafts, play games and experience a safe solar eclipse viewing, weather permitting, from the library's Reading Garden. Bring your own shoe box pinhole projector or bring a shoe box and library staff will help you make your own. The first 200 participants will receive free solar eclipse glasses. Maximum eclipse time is 1:18 p.m. No registration required. For details, visit www.bataviapubliclibrary.org or call (630) 879-1393, ext. 200.

Chicago Botanic Garden: The solar eclipse viewing event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Glasses and family activities included. Free admission; parking is $25 per car. See chicagobotanic.org.

Chicago Children's Museum: Gather in the Great Hall from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, for interactive demonstrations, a livestream from NASA, and a safe look at the eclipse with special glasses. For ages 4 and older. The museum is at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Admission is $13-$14. (312) 527-1000 or chicagochildrensmuseum.org/.

Daley Plaza: Loop viewers can visit with Adler Planetarium staff, who will be on-site to hand out 10,000 free solar glasses and answer questions at 50 W. Washington St.

Edward L. Ryerson Welcome Center: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Edward L. Ryerson Welcome Center, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. The Lake County Forest Preserves will be celebrating with activities, crafts and light refreshments during the eclipse, with totality viewing at 1:19 p.m. The viewing will be indirect projection viewing, with supplies to make your own viewer and viewing equipment available. For all ages, adult supervision required. Free. No registration required. Visit www.lcfpd.org.

Ela Area Public Library: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Ela Area Public Library, 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. View the solar eclipse, weather permitting. The library will provide eclipse glasses and solar snacks. Eclipse starts at 11:54 a.m., peaks at 1:20 p.m. and ends at 2:43 p.m. Visit eapl.org.

Fox Lake District Library: Noon to 3 p.m. Monday, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake. Watch the NASA broadcast of the total solar eclipse and pick up your pair of eclipse viewing glasses. Call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com/foxlake.

Gail Borden Public Library: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, live NASA solar eclipse coverage: Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Watch the livestreaming of NASA's total solar eclipse on the library's big screen. Visit www.gailborden.info.

Harper College: Join the viewing event from noon to 2 p.m. Monday in front of the Avanté Center (Building Z), on the College's main campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Three telescopes equipped with solar filters will be set up, and a limited quantity of solar viewers will be available. There will be stations to make pinhole cameras, UV light bracelets and learn why you shouldn't look directly at the sun. Picnics welcome. goforward.harpercollege.edu/.

Kohl Children's Museum: During the free Solar Eclipse Exploration event from noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, museum guests will be given NASA-approved safety glasses and pinhole projectors to view the eclipse. Guests can learn about the solar eclipse through demonstrations of how eclipses occur in the museum's outdoor Habitat Park exhibit. (847) 832-6600 or kohlchildrensmuseum.org/

Lake County Forest Preserve District: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. viewing party at Ryerson Woods Welcome Center, 21950 North Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Activities, crafts and light refreshments during the eclipse with totality viewing at 1:19 p.m. The viewing will be indirect projection viewing and there will be supplies to make your own viewer. See www.lcfpd.org/events/solar-eclipse-viewing-party20170821/

Lisle Library District: Starting at 9:30 a.m., the library's Connection Desk will provide free solar eclipse glasses to patrons (one per person). First-come, first-served basis with Lisle Library District residents given preference. A viewing party begins at 11:53 a.m. and continues until the end of the eclipse at 2:42 p.m. The first 50 individuals present also will receive complimentary viewing glasses. The viewing party will be on the reading patio in the south parking lot at the library, 777 Front St., Lisle. Call (630) 971-1675.

Morton Arboretum: Take part in drop-in activities from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Visitor Center, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Learn about how and why an eclipse happens, and view the event with eclipse glasses. To learn more, visit mortonarb.org.

Mundelein: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Keith Mione Park/Sports Complex, 1461 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. There will be games, crafts and eclipse tracking with viewing glasses (limited supplies available on site). There is no charge and registration is not needed. The event is co-hosted by the Mundelein Park and Recreation District and Fremont Public Library, which will be offering a program on Saturday, Aug. 19 regarding the lore, legend and science of eclipses past and present. Contact Kelly Bagatti at kbagatti@mundeleinparks.org or (847) 566-0650.

Naper Settlement: The solar eclipse viewing picnic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Bring a lunch and eclipse viewing glasses and listen to celestial legends on the main green. Complimentary viewing glasses available. $5 admission; free for Naperville residents and Settlement members. napersettlement.org/.

Pheasant Run Resort: From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the Poolside Solar Eclipse Experience, which includes a free poolside lunch (grilled hot dogs, potato chips and baked beans), complementary viewing glasses for the first 50 guests, and special themed cocktails (Total Solar Eclipse -- dark rum and orange Soda with an orange slice garnish for $9) and mocktails (Mocktail Eclipse Soda -- orange soda and vanilla ice cream for $5) at the Splash Bar and Clubhouse Lounge. Attendees will have access to on-site box cameras, NASA Edge coverage shown on a big screen, and raffle prizes and giveaways. The resort is at 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (800) 474-3272 or pheasantrun.com/.

Triton College: Forever Stamp special dedication ceremony with the United States Postal Service 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Cernan Earth and Space Center (west campus), 2000 5th Ave., River Grove. Free. On-site sales of the stamp before and after the event. Also, there be hosting a variety of eclipse-related events. See http://www.triton.edu/cernan/.

Waukegan Municipal Beach: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 201 North Sea Horse Drive, Stiner Pavilion, Waukegan. The first 200 guests receive free viewing glasses. Visit www.facebook.com/events/216369655556897.

Wheaton Public Library: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Visitors can get a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses and make a pinhole viewer, crafts and eclipse information for all ages; NASA's live webcast from Southern Illinois University begins at 11 a.m. Info: wheatonlibrary.org.