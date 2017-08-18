Breaking News Bar
 
District 62 hires familiar faces for principal, English learner positions

  • Elizabeth Juskiewicz

    Elizabeth Juskiewicz
    Courtesy of Des Plaines Elementary District 62

  • Kristin Jares

    Kristin Jares
    Courtesy of Des Plaines Elementary District 62

 
Daily Herald report

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 hired familiar faces to fill positions of principal at South Elementary School and English Language Learner coordinator.

The school board approved hiring Kristin Jares for the principal job.

Jares, who was a special-education teacher at North Elementary School and later an instructional coach, has been an assistant principal at Stuart R. Paddock Elementary School in Palatine Township District 15. Jares will be paid $95,000.

The district hired Elizabeth Juskiewicz, who has worked in the district for 18 years in bilingual and foreign language classrooms, to be the English Language Learner coordinator. Juskiewicz will support staff in meeting academic and social emotional needs of English learners. She will be paid $100,000.

