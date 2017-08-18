District 62 hires familiar faces for principal, English learner positions

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 hired familiar faces to fill positions of principal at South Elementary School and English Language Learner coordinator.

The school board approved hiring Kristin Jares for the principal job.

Jares, who was a special-education teacher at North Elementary School and later an instructional coach, has been an assistant principal at Stuart R. Paddock Elementary School in Palatine Township District 15. Jares will be paid $95,000.

The district hired Elizabeth Juskiewicz, who has worked in the district for 18 years in bilingual and foreign language classrooms, to be the English Language Learner coordinator. Juskiewicz will support staff in meeting academic and social emotional needs of English learners. She will be paid $100,000.