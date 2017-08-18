Dawn Patrol: Prospect community loves the Bears; Schaumburg murder charge

Community comes out for Bears at Prospect High stadium

The second annual Bears Varsity High School Takeover lived up to its billing Thursday as thousands of fans started pouring into Prospect High School's football stadium a full two hours before the Chicago Bears arrived. When the players emerged from their buses and started walking onto the field, the fans erupted. Full story.

Glendale Heights man charged with murder in Schaumburg shooting

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a Schaumburg man in a store parking lot. Schaumburg police say he turned himself in Wednesday. Full story.

State Rep. Andersson: No room for moderate voices in statehouse

The idea to quit, the feeling that he was unwanted and his efforts unappreciated, didn't come overnight for retiring state Rep. Steve Andersson. Instead, the Geneva Republican -- who late Wednesday announced he won't seek re-election in the 65th District seat he's held since 2015 -- said the feelings had been "brewing for a long time." Full story.

No one alive has seen a total eclipse anywhere in Illinois

Here's a surprising Illinois eclipse fact: Nobody alive has seen a total solar eclipse anywhere in Illinois. Nobody. If you think you remember seeing a total solar eclipse in Illinois, you are mistaken. The fact is, the state of Illinois has witnessed just one total solar eclipse in its entire history. Full story.

Daughter of Willow Creek senior pastor on with Oprah

Willow Creek Senior Pastor Bill Hybels' daughter will be seen on a nationally televised interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday morning. "Super Soul Sunday" with Shauna Niequist will air at 10 a.m. on OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network. Winfrey interviewed Niequist, a best-selling author, about the drive for perfection and the disparity between living the life you believe in as opposed to the life you are actually living. Full story.

Streamwood man charged with aggravated battery in case of mistaken identity

A case of mistaken identity led to the beating earlier this week of a 63-year-old Streamwood man, according to prosecutors. Michael Rose, 42, also of Streamwood, was ordered held on $250,000 bail yesterday on aggravated battery charges after prosecutors say he entered the man's home Monday through a screen door. Full story.

Engineers: More tests needed to determine fixes for Naperville bell tower

Before Naperville officials can decide what to do about structural issues with the city's 17-year-old bell tower, they must do more research. That was the message from several engineering experts who attended or phoned in to a meeting Wednesday to share potential fixes for Moser Tower, the 160-foot-tall spire that holds the Millennium Carillon. Full story.

Trial date set in Lake in the Hills Sanitary District dispute with the county

A Sept. 19 trial date is set to determine whether the Lake in the Hills Sanitary District had authority to annex a strip of roadway across county lines. McHenry County Judge Thomas Meyer on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction barring the sanitary district from buying 13.88 acres of Kane County farmland for more than $950,000. Full story.