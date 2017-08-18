Boil-water order lifted in Lincolnshire

Thirsty Stevenson High School students and employees could pick up bottled water Friday as Lincolnshire's boil order continued into a second day. The school purchased 20,000 bottles of water for the day, at a cost of $1,800, officials said. Courtesy of Stevenson High School

Drinking fountains at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire were shut off and marked out of order Friday because of a villagewide boil-water order. Courtesy of Vernon Area Public Library

Lincolnshire lifted its boil-water order Friday evening after test results gave the water supply a clean bill of health.

The order was issued Thursday after a water main break in town, which forced the closure of Stevenson High School and the Vernon Area Public Library that day.

On Friday, however, residents were given the go-ahead to resume "normal water consumption practices," according to a village news release. The water was tested for possible contamination, and the results showed no hazard in the water supply, the release said.

Residents should flush all building water lines, clean faucet screens and purge all water-using fixtures and appliances -- such as ice machines, beverage makers and hot water heaters -- and clean and sanitize all fixtures, sinks and equipment connected to water lines, the news release said.

Despite the order, activity at Stevenson High School and the Vernon Area Public Library returned mostly to normal Friday.

Students were in classes at Stevenson, and patrons were allowed to check out books and do computer research at the library. What they couldn't do was enjoy water from the drinking fountains at either facility.

At Stevenson, drinking fountains were covered with blue plastic bags Friday to prevent use, spokesman Jim Conrey said.

To keep students and staffers from getting parched, Stevenson High purchased 20,000 bottles of water for the day, at a cost of $1,800, Conrey said.

Although Stevenson's food courts were open for business, steamers, ice machines and coffee machines were out of service for the day.

Sodexo, Stevenson's food service provider, arranged for hundreds of gallons of coffee to be delivered to staffers, Conrey said.

At the library, bottled water was available for patrons or workers who needed a drink. Library staff members used social media to suggest patrons bring their own water bottles, too.

The facility's water fountains and public coffee maker were turned off and marked out of service, spokeswoman Catherine Savage said.

Toilets and sinks at both the library and Stevenson High had water pressure Friday and were usable.

Library officials were particularly concerned about the pressure for the building's fire-suppression system. But once they were sure the equipment would work, they opened for the day at 9 a.m. as scheduled, Savage said.

Because of Thursday's early dismissal at Stevenson High, educators will speak with the Lake County regional office of education early next week to determine if a makeup day is needed. If that's required, Dec. 21 is a likely day because it's already designated as a potential makeup day for a snow emergency, Conrey said.