Bartlett promotes interim village administrator to top job

The Bartlett village board has promoted the interim village administrator to the full post.

Board members voted Tuesday to approve hiring Paula Schumacher as village administrator. Schumacher, a longtime village employee, replaces former Village Administrator Valerie Salmons, who retired this year.

"During her 25 years at village hall, Paula has maintained an appreciation for Bartlett's rich history while developing a clear and innovative vision for the future," Village President Kevin Wallace said in a news release Friday.

"She knows Bartlett and we know, with 100 percent confidence, that she has the ability to enhance our efficiency and further our community development."

Schumacher started as an administrative intern 25 years ago and later was promoted to administrative assistant and in 2001 to assistant village administrator.

Her salary will be $170,000.

Salmons, Schumacher's predecessor, was the village's first full-time administrator. She was one of the longest-serving village administrators in Illinois, holding the job for 35 years.