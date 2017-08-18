Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Attorney: Suspect in fatal Schaumburg parking lot shooting was defending himself

A Glendale Heights man suspected in a fatal shooting earlier this week in a Schaumburg parking lot was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Oliver L. Rhone, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentin D. Tillison, who was shot Monday evening in a Walgreens parking lot at the intersection of Roselle and Wise roads.

Tillison died early Tuesday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Rhone surrendered to police Wednesday in the company of his attorney.

In court, his attorney said Tillison had threatened Rhone twice in the past, once with a firearm and once with a knife. Rhone was trying to defend himself Monday, the attorney said.

Authorities say Rhone and Tillison appeared to be involved in a dispute during which they say Rhone shot Tillison once in the stomach. Rhone left the scene in a light-colored SUV as the wounded Tillison ran into Roselle Road where he collapsed about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

