Railside 4/7 races in Elburn to aid charities

Planning to indulge in pulled pork sandwiches, root beer floats and maybe an adult beverage Saturday at Elburn Days?

Consider burning some calories first at the inaugural Railside 4/7 races Saturday morning.

It came about because a race planned for last year's festival was canceled, disappointing 10-year Elburn resident Rob Reilley and others. They organized a "little fun run" for themselves, but wanted something permanent.

"Being a runner in Elburn I thought it was something important to have," he said.

Reilley and other local runners, including Dave Broz of Railside Citrus Insurance Agency, decided to take on the work themselves.

The races will start and end at Kaneland John Stewart Elementary School, 817 Prairie Valley St.

There is a 1-mile fun run/walk, and the 4- and 7-mile chip-timed races.

Online registration has ended, but people can sign up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Railside Citrus. You can also sign up from 6 to 7 a.m. on the day of the races.

The 1-mile run costs $10; the 4-mile, $35; and the 7-mile, $40.

Proceeds benefit the Elburn Food Pantry and to Camp I Am Me.

The one-week sleep-away camp is for children who have been injured by burns. It allows them to discuss their common experiences, while being able to have fun and not feel self-conscious about their scars. It is run by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

Participants will receive T-shirts, as long as supplies last. Participants in the 1-mile run are to receive commemorative train whistles.

Runners will also get a coupon to be used at Boy Scout Troop 7's pancake breakfast Saturday morning.

The 1-mile run starts at 7:30 a.m., the others at 8 a.m.