Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/17/2017 8:56 AM

Lightning strike causes house fire in Palatine

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A bolt of lightning caused a Palatine home to catch fire Wednesday night, but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters went to the home in the 700 block of South Elm Street shortly before 11 p.m. where a homeowner told them lightning had struck the residence.

A crew found fire coming from the side of the home near the roof, and firefighters began dousing the flames from the outside. Firefighters also entered the home and tore out the ceiling to expose the fire hidden in the attic, officials said.

The fire, which was contained to the attic, was under control in 20 minutes. Damage estimates were not available Thursday morning.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account