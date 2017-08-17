Lightning strike causes house fire in Palatine

A bolt of lightning caused a Palatine home to catch fire Wednesday night, but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters went to the home in the 700 block of South Elm Street shortly before 11 p.m. where a homeowner told them lightning had struck the residence.

A crew found fire coming from the side of the home near the roof, and firefighters began dousing the flames from the outside. Firefighters also entered the home and tore out the ceiling to expose the fire hidden in the attic, officials said.

The fire, which was contained to the attic, was under control in 20 minutes. Damage estimates were not available Thursday morning.