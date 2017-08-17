Lake Arlington project delayed again after high bids rejected

A long-planned project to make upgrades to Lake Arlington Park is being delayed because construction bids came in too high, officials said.

As a result, the Arlington Heights Park District plans to put the project back out to bid in hopes of receiving more favorable numbers by January.

The park district budgeted $1.1 million for the improvements at Lake Arlington, with a state grant paying for $400,000 worth of costs and the district picking up the rest.

But the four bids received earlier this month ranged from $1.4 million to $1.6 million, prompting the park board to reject all bids and direct district staff to rebid.

"We're doing everything we can to stay within budget," said Ben Rea, the district's director of parks and planning.

The project calls for a host of upgrades around the 50-acre detention lake, including repaving the 1.8-mile biking/walking path and widening it in five spaces to ease congestion; adding exercise stations along the way; installing new playground equipment, including separate play areas for ages 2 to 5 and ages 5 to 12; adding a fishing pier; expanding the boat dock; installing a large shelter; and planting a sensory garden.

It's too early to say whether some of those improvements may need to be dropped because of high costs, but Rea said officials will "review everything" in order to stay within budget.

There's also a time crunch to get the project done by August 2018, under terms of the state grant. The district received half the grant in August 2016, and expects to receive the other half when the project is complete, Rea said.