Hall of Fame golfer Nick Faldo coming to Naperville for fundraiser

Six-time Major winner Nick Faldo is set to join a Benedictine University fundraiser Monday at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville to meet with golf outing participants and speak during a dinner. Courtesy of Benedictine University

Hall of Fame golfer Nick Faldo is scheduled to spend the day in Naperville on Monday as he meets with foursomes and speaks during a cocktail hour at a golf outing to raise money for Benedictine University scholarships. Courtesy of Benedictine University

Nick Faldo, who spent 98 weeks ranked as the world's top golfer, will spend a day in Naperville on Monday during a golf outing for Benedictine University.

Faldo, now a golf broadcaster, won six Major championships, 40 tournaments and made 11 Ryder Cup appearances during his professional career. He will meet with golfers and speak at the conclusion of a cocktail hour at White Eagle Golf Club.

Monday's golf outing raises money for financial aid scholarships to assist Benedictine University students with paying tuition at the private, Catholic school in Lisle, said Deb Smith, director of university development events.

The event begins with registration at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start for foursomes at noon.

Faldo will meet with foursomes while they are on the course and make closing remarks at a cocktail hour that begins at 5 p.m. Dinner and an awards presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Smith said about 160 golfers are registered for the event and a few others have signed up to attend only the dinner. Spots are still available for $350 per person or $1,400 per foursome at ben.edu/golf or by contacting Smith at (630) 829-6080 or dsmith@ben.edu.

Faldo's appearance follows a trend of hosting professional golfers the past several years at Benedictine's annual golf outing, Smith said. Previous celebrity attendees have included David Feherty, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson.

The 23rd annual event, called the President's Invitational Golf Outing, is moving to a new location at White Eagle in Naperville from Cog Hill in Lemont.