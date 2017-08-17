Breaking News Bar
 
8/17/2017

Former Buffalo Grove executive, escort indicted on wire fraud charges

A former executive from a Buffalo Grove company and an escort have been indicted on charges of wire fraud for illegally spending about $5.8 million on the company credit card, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The Tribune reports federal prosecutors obtained an indictment against Scott Kennedy, 43, and Crystal Lundberg, 31, Tuesday. It's unknown at this time if either have turned themselves in to authorities.

Kennedy was a financial official at Nemera, a drug-delivery device company in Buffalo Grove, the Tribune reports. He met Lundberg through a website that advertises sexual services.

Kennedy gave Lundberg access to a company credit card in November 2015, and the two ran up charges totaling nearly $5.8 million, the Tribune reports.

The Buffalo Grove company fired Kennedy earlier this year after discovering the fraud, the Tribune reports.

