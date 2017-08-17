Breaking News Bar
 
Final Motors on Milwaukee car show to benefit charities

Daily Herald report

The last Motors on Milwaukee Cruise Night of the season will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the Sears parking lot at Hawthorn Mall, Routes 21 and 60 in Vernon Hills.

There is no cost to participate or view, but attendees are asked to bring nonperishables items for the Vernon Township food pantry and coats for the Midwest Veterans Closet. Thanks to generous support, each year show organizers Santos Rodriguez and Dan Mead are able to deliver hundreds of pounds of important supplies to those in need.

Bad weather will cancel the show, so watch the group's Facebook page for updates.

