posted: 8/17/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Schaumburg

  • Investigators work the scene of a shooting Monday at Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Man in custody after fatal shooting in Schaumburg

Police have one man in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Schaumburg resident Monday. Police say they plan to release more information on the suspect today. Full story

West Chicago teen reported missing

The West Chicago Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Gabriel Lopez. Full story

State Rep. Andersson of Geneva says he won't seek re-election

State Rep. Steven Andersson, a Republican from Geneva, said Wednesday in a recording for WTTW Channel 11's "Chicago Tonight" that he will not seek re-election next year because of the partisan politics in Springfield. Full story

Late Glen Ellyn teacher remembered for generosity, road trips

A Glen Ellyn teacher who died last week left a lasting impression on his students through his love of travel, but Michael Miele never intended to become a teacher. Full story

Bears to practice under the lights tonight at Prospect High

The Bears hope to create a "Friday Night Lights" atmosphere at Prospect's George Gattas Memorial Stadium in Mount Prospect. Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., stadium gates at 4 p.m. and the practice begins at 6 p.m. -- though no more tickets are available. Full story

Report: Boomer Stadium needs $13 million in upgrades to stay competitive

To keep up with upcoming competition from Rosemont, Boomer Stadium in Schaumburg needs almost $13 million in upgrades, according to a report presented to village trustees this week. Full story

For Chicago Bears' Trubisky, it's all about improving

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky was coy when asked about the hype (overreaction?) to his first pro game last week. Read Bob LeGere's take

