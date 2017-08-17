Barcelona terror attack kills 13 as van plows into tourist spot

hello

Police officers cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

Police officers tell members of the public to leave the scene in a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

Police officers tell members of the public to leave the scene in a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

An injured person is carried in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

A police officer cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

A van plowed into pedestrians on Barcelona's most iconic avenue at the height of the tourist season in a terrorist attack that left 13 people dead and echoed similar incidents in other European cities.

Catalonia's regional government said 50 people were also injured in the attack. The suspected perpetrator was arrested and police denied earlier media reports that a terrorist was holed up in a restaurant. The authorities are looking for a second suspect and have closed roads leading out of Barcelona, state broadcaster TVE reported.

The van struck crowds in Las Ramblas, a busy avenue with bars and street artists on Barcelona's tourist circuit. A witness told TVE the vehicle zigzagged into people at 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour.

Images of injured victims being tended to on the sidewalk are all too familiar in Europe. Terrorists in London drove vehicles into pedestrians on bridges in two deadly incidents this year. There was also an attack using a van in Stockholm. Last year, trucks plowed through crowds in Berlin and Nice.

While police haven't said what motivated Thursday's attack, Spain has been a target of Islamist-inspired terrorism before. One of the worst incidents in Europe was in Madrid in 2004 when about 200 people were killed by bombs on early morning commuter trains.

Television images showed scenes of chaos as people tended to the wounded with officers closing off the center of Barcelona and telling people to stay home. Train and metro stations were closed in the area and shops pulled down their shutters.

Spain is the world's biggest tourist destination after France and the U.S. and the Catalan city of Barcelona is among its star attractions. It received more than 75 million foreign visitors last year and tourism is a key provider of jobs.