Alderman says Lincoln bust in West Englewood burned

A Chicago alderman wants to know who vandalized a bust of Abraham Lincoln in West Englewood.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) posted a picture of the damaged monument on Facebook, calling it a "disgraceful act of vandalism."

A plaque on the weathered bust, at 69th Street and Wolcott Avenue, said it was erected in 1926 by Phil Bloomquist. It was damaged and burned by the vandals, Lopez posted.

