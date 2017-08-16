Winfield gearing up for annual criterium race for cyclists

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to compete Sunday during the Winfield Criterium. The annual event in Winfield is organized by the Athletes By Design Cycling Club. Daily Herald file photo

Normally quiet residential streets in Winfield will become a racecourse this Sunday during the annual criterium-style bicycle races.

The Winfield Criterium is expected to attract about 1,000 people to watch hundreds of riders compete in a series of professional and amateur races.

"This is something that Winfield residents really look forward to," said Maria Collins, the event planner. "It's an awesome athletic competition and community event."

Winfield's first criterium was held 17 years ago to help attract visitors to the downtown area. It has since become a tradition.

The event, organized by the Athletes By Design Cycling Club, offers excitement for spectators because of the style of racing. A criterium is a type of race in which riders do multiple laps on a course of less than a mile.

On Sunday, more than $6,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winners of various age groups and ability categories.

"We have cyclists that come in from all over the country for this," Collins said.

The races, which start at 8 a.m. and end by 5 p.m., will take place on a course next to Creekside Park on Winfield's south side. The course will be set up along Winfield Road, Washington Avenue, Summit Drive and Beecher Avenue.

"It's a challenging course," Collins said. "It has a really big hill that the racers have to deal with."

The biggest race of the day is going to be a 75-minute professional race scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m.

Spectators can watch all the races for free. Food and beverages will be sold.

To entertain families in the park, there will be activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including taekwondo demonstrations, a bouncy house, a rock climbing wall and face painting.

Free parking will be available at the nearby Metra lot. Winfield Road will be closed to traffic between Manchester Road and Beecher.

For more information, visit winfieldcriterium.com.