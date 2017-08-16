Two projects will tie up Route 60 for months in Vernon Hills area

Work to resurface busy Route 60 in Mundelein and Vernon Hills began this week, but a pending larger project will slow drivers in the heavily traveled area for the next year.

First up is grinding, patching and resurfacing work on Route 60 (Townline Road) from the EJ&E tracks near Diamond Lake Road in Mundelein east to one traffic signal before Route 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) in Vernon Hills.

As many as 32,900 vehicles use the Vernon Hills stretch daily and the number jumps to 40,800 east of Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Illinois Department of Transporation.

To reduce traffic impact, some work will be done at night. Schedules haven't been finalized, but resurfacing can be done later in the day than grinding because asphalt plants are available, according to David Brown, village engineer/public works director. The project will take about two months, he said.

But more traffic woes loom as IDOT has issued permits for a more complicated and extensive project to start in a few weeks. Widening the route 21/60 intersection and related work is part of the $200 million Mellody Farm retail/apartment project at the northeast corner.

"We've been working with them (IDOT) a long time -- in a good way -- to make sure we got it right," said Matt Hendy, vice president and regional officer for Regency Centers Corp., the Florida-based company that owns, operates and develops shopping centers in the U.S.

The Mellody Farm groundbreaking in April capped 18 months of review, negotiation and revision with the village and other entities regarding the mix of high-end apartments and a 272,242-square-foot shopping center anchored by Whole Foods.

It also involves a $20 million village incentive to be paid through a village-designated tax increment financing district.

In a TIF district, the increase in property tax revenue that would have gone to various taxing agencies as a result of higher property value instead is put into a special fund to pay for various expenses, such as roadwork.

"We are making this investment to protect our retail base. We also have a $6.5 million traffic problem on the intersection of 60 and 21 that's not going to get fixed any other way," village Trustee Jim Schultz said in January when the incentive agreement with Regency was approved.

Besides dual left-turn lanes at each intersection leg, work will include: • A traffic signal on Route 60, with designated left- and right-turn lanes next to Hawthorn Hills Square shopping center to the east.

• A third northbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue from Route 60 to Ring Road.

• A 305-foot-long designated right-turn lane onto eastbound Route 60.

Hendy said the work will be complete when Mellody Farm opens in fall 2018.

Regency is working closely with IDOT to phase in the improvements and minimize traffic impact, Hendy said.

"Hopefully, everybody is patient with us. These are two IDOT roadways that have needed improvement for a long time," he said.