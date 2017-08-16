Trial delayed for dad accused of not giving his son lifesaving medication

The case of a Lake County man accused of failing to give his 11-year-old son lifesaving medication has been delayed until October while his attorneys hire experts to review medical documents.

David Stroud, 41, and his wife, Jennifer, 36, face charges of manslaughter and child endangerment stemming from the Sept. 11 death of son Jason, after the boy rejected a heart transplant. The Park City couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Jason was a sixth-grader at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee when he died from complications of a 2012 heart transplant. Authorities say the parents did not give Jason required medication to stop the heart from being rejected, and did not take him to doctor appointments after they moved to Illinois in 2015.

Jennifer Stroud is free from the Lake County jail after posting 10 percent of her $75,000 bail. Her case is scheduled to be in court Oct. 2.

David Stroud remains jailed on the same bail amount. He is due back in court Oct. 25.