Special Night for Special Kids at South Elgin's Riverfest Express postponed

hello

Special Night for Special Kids, which was scheduled to kick off the five-day Riverfest Express Wednesday night at Panton Mill Park, has been canceled due to weather in South Elgin.

"Due to the storms and ride safety conditions, the event has been canceled this evening," according to a post on the Village of South Elgin Facebook page.

For anyone already registered, the rides will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, the post said. Check in at the Special Night for Special Kids tent near the entrance.

Riverfest continues 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

It features a carnival, trolley rides and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The craft show and small business expo are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The car show is 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

There is live musical entertainment all four nights that runs the gamut from Motown to country to classic rock. Headliners include Hillbilly Rockstarz, 97Nine Band and Smokin' Gunz.

For more information, visit riverfestexpress.net or southelgin.com.