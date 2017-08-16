Man gets 2 traffic tickets in fatal Batavia crash

A man has been charged with speeding and disobeying a traffic signal, causing a July 9 crash that killed a Batavia man.

Noel Lounsbury was traveling 53 mph in a 45 mph zone, and went through a red light, according to a Batavia police news release.

The release did not list Lounsbury's age or address.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at Randall and McKee Street.

Lounsbury was driving north in a Jeep Wrangler and hit a westbound Buick LaCrosse. The driver of the LaCrosse, Terry W. Starck, was killed.

Lounsbury is to appear before a judge Sept. 5 at Kane County Branch Court, 530 S. Randall Road.