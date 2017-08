Libertyville mosque hosts open house Saturday

The Islamic Foundation North will host an open mosque day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the facility, 1751 S. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville.

Activities include lunch, henna designs, face painting, meet the Iman, Islam 101 and Q&A and a mosque tour.

RSVP voice or text to (312) 796-9444 or visit http://evite.me/5NryGBZpN9.