Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Justin W. Tanner, 32, of the 2300 block of Bluebell Street, Aurora, was charged with violation of an order of protection at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff's report. He is accused of sending a Facebook message to someone he had been ordered not to contact.

• A Samsung Galaxy S8 in a pink case was stolen between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 from a vehicle parked on the 44W300 block of Route 64 near Maple Park.

Carpentersville

• Nicholas P. Bennett, 19, of Gilberts, was charged Monday with retail theft, Carpentersville records show. He is accused of stealing $123 worth of merchandise, including sandals and a digital camera, from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• A juvenile was charged Monday with retail theft at Spring Hill Mall. He is accused of stealing $28 worth of socks from Kohl's and $60 worth of clothing from Sears.

• Lake Marian residents Liliana J. Haro and Jennifer Correa, both 18, were charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. Haro is accused of stealing $40 worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall. Correa is accused of stealing $92 worth of merchandise.

• A resident in the 100 block of Adobe Circle reported Saturday that a jar of change was stolen from his home overnight while he was sleeping. When the resident woke up at 2:30 a.m., a bedroom window was broken, screens had been removed and a door was left open.

• The window of a forklift parked at Perry Elementary School was reported broken Aug. 10. The damage is estimated to cost $1,000.

• Eddie A. Thompson, 49, of Elgin, was charged Aug. 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol concentration more than 0.08, and driving with a revoked driver's license, Carpentersville police said. He was taken into custody after authorities initiated a traffic stop at 2:07 a.m. at Hazard Road and Route 25. He was also charged with improper lane usage and speeding. Thompson's next court date is Sept. 28.