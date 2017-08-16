Former St. Charles lamp factory may be developed for townhouses

Most of the windows on the old Heinz Brothers Cut Glass Company building in St. Charles are broken or boarded up. The roof is crumbling. A gas grill and an old truck trailer are the only signs of life visible through the ivy and graffiti on the east and north sides of the 113-year-old building.

But a rehab project to preserve some of the history is set to turn the lights back on at the building most commonly known as the lamp factory.

"This is one of the most exciting projects in my career," said Bill Brooks, a Realtor associated with the development team. "This building is kind of built for today. Why not do something really cool and eclectic?"

That means converting the original two-story building into nine townhouses. The project will add a third floor and a rooftop balcony along the entire building. The plan would also add five townhouse units in new construction on the east end where the former loading dock area sits. There will also be a green roof added to the structure, which will be known as the Crystal Loft Townhomes.

Developers told St. Charles aldermen this week the building, in its early history, was the largest crystal factory in the world. It only later became a lamp factory. That's a piece of St. Charles' history they want to preserve.

The structure sits in an area of the city where industrial use meets residential living. But the development team's market research indicates townhouses will see far more interest than any commercial use.

The units are tentatively priced at $425,000 to $500,000. Aldermen had nothing but praise for the plan.

"I have really no problems with this project," Alderman Ron Silkaitis said. "I think it's a good idea to save the old buildings in town."

Neighbor Manny Galvan has a few problems with the project, which is across from his house on Indiana Avenue.

Wednesday, he pointed to the line of cars already filling up his side of Indiana Avenue as evidence for his worries about the area not being able to handle a flood of new vehicles. But he can see the upside to his property value that not having a large building with busted windows across the street may bring.

"My lawyer says everything about this will be good for me and the neighborhood," Galvan said. "So we'll see. I'm optimistic."

The plan calls for new rear garages for each of the 14 townhouse units.