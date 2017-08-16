Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn: Patrol: Police still searching for Baby Hope's parents

    An artist's rendering of what the mother and father of Baby Hope may look like at age 25.
    Courtesy of the DuPage County Sheriff

Daily Herald report

1 year later, police still searching for Baby Hope's parents

Police are asking the public for its continued help in finding Baby Hope's parents a year after her body was found abandoned in an unincorporated area near Wheaton. Full story

Police investigate a multiple-car accident Tuesday on Biesterfield and Arlington Heights roads in Elk Grove Village.
  Police investigate a multiple-car accident Tuesday on Biesterfield and Arlington Heights roads in Elk Grove Village. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
3 sent to hospital after Elk Grove Village crash

The crash occurred near the intersection of Biesterfield and Arlington Heights roads. Witnesses saw four vehicles with damage and two ambulances at the scene. Full story

Eclipse glasses sold at Oak Brook Library recalled

The Oak Brook Library is warning patrons who bought eclipse viewing glasses from them that some of the eyewear has been recalled for possibly being unsafe, ABC 7 reported. Full story.

Naperville, Elmhurst hospitals planning $50 million in cuts

Edward-Elmhurst Health will make $50 million in cuts this year to correct course after a year that didn't meet income expectations, its CEO said Tuesday. Full story

Longtime Arlington Heights funeral director dies

John W. Glueckert Sr., the Arlington Heights native synonymous with his local funeral home business, has died after battling cancer since last year. Full story

Metra could have new leader today

Metra directors are expected to vote today on a new leader to replace outgoing Executive Director Don Orseno. Full story.

Vintage aircraft stops at Chicago Executive Airport

Aviation history landed in the suburbs Tuesday when a 77-year-old plane stopped at Chicago Executive Airport during a trip around the world. Full story.

Elgin youth gymnastics facility closes abruptly

The owners of a beloved youth gymnastics facility in Elgin that closed abruptly said they could no longer afford to keep up operations. Spring Hill Gymnastics has been at 2750 Pinnacle Drive for about a decade; before that, it was on McLean Boulevard in Elgin for about eight years. The facility served about 1,200 young gymnasts. Full story

Fans at Wrigley Field applaud Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks as he leaves Tuesday's game in the seventh inning. The Cubs lost to the Reds 2-1
Fans at Wrigley Field applaud Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks as he leaves Tuesday's game in the seventh inning. The Cubs lost to the Reds 2-1 - Associated Press
Hendricks continues to get stronger for Cubs

Kyle Hendricks pitched well Tuesday night, but his Cubs teammates could put together little offense in a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

