Dawn: Patrol: Police still searching for Baby Hope's parents

1 year later, police still searching for Baby Hope's parents
Police are asking the public for its continued help in finding Baby Hope's parents a year after her body was found abandoned in an unincorporated area near Wheaton. Full story
The crash occurred near the intersection of Biesterfield and Arlington Heights roads. Witnesses saw four vehicles with damage and two ambulances at the scene. Full story
Eclipse glasses sold at Oak Brook Library recalled
The Oak Brook Library is warning patrons who bought eclipse viewing glasses from them that some of the eyewear has been recalled for possibly being unsafe, ABC 7 reported. Full story.
Naperville, Elmhurst hospitals planning $50 million in cuts
Edward-Elmhurst Health will make $50 million in cuts this year to correct course after a year that didn't meet income expectations, its CEO said Tuesday. Full story
Longtime Arlington Heights funeral director dies
John W. Glueckert Sr., the Arlington Heights native synonymous with his local funeral home business, has died after battling cancer since last year. Full story
Metra could have new leader today
Metra directors are expected to vote today on a new leader to replace outgoing Executive Director Don Orseno. Full story.
Vintage aircraft stops at Chicago Executive Airport
Aviation history landed in the suburbs Tuesday when a 77-year-old plane stopped at Chicago Executive Airport during a trip around the world. Full story.
Elgin youth gymnastics facility closes abruptly
The owners of a beloved youth gymnastics facility in Elgin that closed abruptly said they could no longer afford to keep up operations. Spring Hill Gymnastics has been at 2750 Pinnacle Drive for about a decade; before that, it was on McLean Boulevard in Elgin for about eight years. The facility served about 1,200 young gymnasts. Full story
Fans at Wrigley Field applaud Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks as he leaves Tuesday's game in the seventh inning. The Cubs lost to the Reds 2-1
- Associated Press
Hendricks continues to get stronger for Cubs
Kyle Hendricks pitched well Tuesday night, but his Cubs teammates could put together little offense in a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Read Bruce Miles' take here.