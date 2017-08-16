Bail set at $3M each for Elgin murder suspects

Three people have been charged in connection with the Saturday morning murder of Bayron Cruz-Garcia, a 36-year-old man found bleeding in an Elgin parking lot.

Cruz-Garcia, of South Elgin, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found at 1:54 a.m. on the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, police said.

His death marked Elgin's first murder this year; two people were killed last year in Elgin, both in December.

Detectives from the department's Major Investigations Division responded, investigated and identified three suspects who have been charged with first-degree murder.

Bail was set Wednesday at $3 million each for Gabriel M. Lopez, 26, of the 600 block of St. Charles Street, Elgin; Carlos F. Lopez, 29, of the 100 block of Birch Street, Carpentersville; and Ivette Rodriguez, 20, of the 1400 block of Keele Drive, Carpentersville.

All are next due in court Aug. 23 and face 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Each defendant must post $300,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

"The work of the responding patrol officers coupled with seasoned detectives resulted in a quick arrest," Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a news release. "Homicides are rare in Elgin, but when they do occur the police department ... ensures those responsible are brought to justice."

Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young, who is the department's spokesman, declined to elaborate on Cruz-Garcia's injuries, saying the case was still under investigation. Young said Gabriel and Carlos Lopez are not related, and it appeared that some or all of the defendants knew the victim, who was not robbed of any property.

"We do believe there may be more arrests. It's still under investigation," said Young, who added authorities did not believe the murder was gang-related. "We believe it was more of a domestic issue. We think some of the people knew each other. It was not random."

Residents with additional information are asked to contact police at (847) 695-4195, or by texting 847-411 and including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the message, followed by information or a tip.