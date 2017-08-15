Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/15/2017 7:08 PM

Suburban optometry school offers free eclipse glasses

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Jamie Sotonoff
 
 

A suburban optometry school will hand out free eclipse glasses starting Thursday morning in Downers Grove.

Midwestern University's Chicago College of Optometry decided to offer 500 pairs of glasses, along with information on how to view the eclipse safely, out of concern that people will damage their eyes looking directly at the sun during Monday's eclipse. Eclipse-viewing glasses have been in short supply around the suburbs and many stores are sold out.

For this reason, people are encouraged to check mwuclinics.com, where the optometry school will provide updates on whether there are still glasses in stock.

Midwestern University's Chicago College of Optometry is at 3450 Lacey Road in Downers Grove.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account