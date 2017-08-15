Suburban optometry school offers free eclipse glasses

A suburban optometry school will hand out free eclipse glasses starting Thursday morning in Downers Grove.

Midwestern University's Chicago College of Optometry decided to offer 500 pairs of glasses, along with information on how to view the eclipse safely, out of concern that people will damage their eyes looking directly at the sun during Monday's eclipse. Eclipse-viewing glasses have been in short supply around the suburbs and many stores are sold out.

For this reason, people are encouraged to check mwuclinics.com, where the optometry school will provide updates on whether there are still glasses in stock.

Midwestern University's Chicago College of Optometry is at 3450 Lacey Road in Downers Grove.