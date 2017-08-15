Breaking News Bar
 
Schaumburg police seek help investigating parking lot killing

Victim in Schaumburg parking lot shooting dies from chest wound

  • Investigators work the scene of a shooting Monday at Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

  • Investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday in a Walgreens parking lot off Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police reached out Tuesday to anyone who was at the Walgreens drugstore on Roselle Road about the time of a parking lot shooting Monday where the victim later died. Police asked people who were at the store in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. to call them at (847) 348-7055.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Quentin D. Tillison, 37, of Schaumburg, who had recently moved to the village from Maywood.

Police are looking for one, possibly two, suspects, Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Detectives also are interviewing family, friends and witnesses to develop leads.

Tillison, who was shot once in the abdomen, was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office labeled the death a homicide.

Tillison was shot in the parking lot about 5:15 p.m. Monday, ran into traffic on Roselle Road and collapsed. From the preliminary investigation, it appears Tillison and the shooter knew each other and had been in a dispute, Lindhurst said. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV. The license plate number is unknown.

