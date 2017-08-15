Police: Man kidnapped woman after approaching her on street

A Highland Park man was charged with kidnapping after a woman told police he made sexual advances as she walked down a street early Sunday.

Damien Toledo, 45, of the 2400 block of Trillium Avenue, also was charged with aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful restraint in connection with the encounter at 3:23 a.m. on the 2300 block of Green Bay Road.

According to police, the woman said she was approached by a man who made sexual advances. She denied the advances but was pulled from behind toward the street, police said.

She escaped when the driver of a car on Green Bay Road saw the attack and began honking the horn and flashing the bright lights. The woman called 911 and the man fled on foot, according to police.

Police were given a description and located Toledo a short time later. Investigators determined the woman and Toledo knew each other and the attack was not random. The woman was not injured and declined medical treatment, according to police.

Toledo remained jailed Tuesday with a bond of $100,000, meaning he would need to post $10,000 to be released. His next scheduled court date is Aug. 30.