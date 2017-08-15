Maywood man killed in Schaumburg shooting in parking lot

hello

A man shot in a drugstore parking lot at a busy intersection in Schaumburg during rush hour Monday evening has died, authorities said.

Quentin Tillison, 37, of Maywood, was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital at 2:41 a.m. today, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Tillison ran into traffic and collapsed after being in the pharmacy store parking lot in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police said. No one was in custody Monday night.

Police were looking for one, possible two, suspects, Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Information on whether a shooter had been caught was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Tillison, who had been shot in the chest, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. An autopsy is scheduled for today.