Man killed in Schaumburg shooting in parking lot

A man shot in a drugstore parking lot at a busy intersection in Schaumburg during rush hour Monday evening has died, authorities said.

Quentin Tillison, 37, of Maywood, was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital at 2:41 a.m. today, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Tillison ran into traffic and collapsed after being in the pharmacy store parking lot in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police said. No one was in custody Monday night.

Police were looking for one, possible two, suspects, Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Information on whether a shooter had been caught was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Tillison, who had been shot in the chest, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The shooting in broad daylight at a busy intersection surprised some residents. Danielle Johnson, a lifelong Schaumburg resident, was driving to dinner when she saw a man lying on Roselle Road near a green pickup truck. Only one police vehicle had arrived at the scene when she drove by, Johnson said.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh my gosh, someone got run over,'" Johnson said. "But that's obviously not the case."

Johnson, who lives near the crime scene, said a shooting is unusual for the area.

"It's scary," she said. "This is my neighborhood."

Roselle Road was shut down with yellow crime tape covering a broad swath of the area, from the Walgreens parking lot to a section of Jewel grocery parking lot across the street.