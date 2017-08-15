Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
8/15/2017

Man dies after Schaumburg parking lot shooting

  • Investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday in a Walgreens parking lot off Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

A man shot in a Walgreens parking lot at a busy intersection in Schaumburg during rush hour Monday evening has died, authorities said. No one is in custody, and police are still looking for suspects.

Quentin D. Tillison, 37, of Schaumburg, was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m. today, authorities said.

Tillison ran into traffic and collapsed after being shot in the parking lot in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

According to the police department's preliminary investigation, it appears Tillison and the shooter knew each other and had been in a dispute. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV, police said. The license plate number is unknown.

Police were looking for one, possibly two, suspects, Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Detectives are interviewing family, friends and witnesses to develop leads. Anyone who was at the Walgreens between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday is urged to call police at (847) 348-7055.

Tillison was shot once in the abdomen, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

