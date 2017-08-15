Forum on school funding

House District 61 State Rep. Sheri Jesiel is hosting a school funding impact forum from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Grandwood Park Park District, 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee. The forum is sponsored by the Grandwood Park Civic Association and Gurnee District 56 Superintendent John Hutton, Millburn District 24 Superintendent Jason Lind and Lake County Board member Steve Carlson. Attendees will learn how Senate Bill 1, as approved by the General Assembly, could affect local schools. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Call (847) 395-8000 or visit www.SheriJesiel.com.