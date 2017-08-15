Community campfire to be held at Green Belt Cultural Center

A community campfire will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Green Belt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Visitors are invited to bring friends and family to roast marshmallows, share stories, bring an instrument to play or take a walk and enjoy nature at night. The free event is hosted monthly by the Lake County Forest Preserve District. There is no charge. Registration is not required but adult supervision is. Call (847) 968-3113 or visit lcfpd.org.