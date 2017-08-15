2 days in jail, $4,500, psych treatment for Loop synagogue defacement

hello

A Pilsen man charged with a hate crime for defacing the Chicago Loop Synagogue in February has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors that saw him sentenced to the two days he already served in the Cook County Jail.

Stuart Wright, 32, also was ordered to pay restitution of $4,500 and must seek treatment for his diagnosed schizophrenia, according to court records and his lawyer.

"This is not a hate-crime issue," attorney Michael Byrne told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday. "This is someone who is mentally ill."

After being caught on security video, Wright was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property for smashing a window at the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., and putting swastika stickers on its doors.

For the full story, click here.